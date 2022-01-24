Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 132,670 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Adobe worth $4,815,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $58,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $488.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.