Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Billion Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,044,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.47. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.