Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 360,078 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,771,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $105.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.65.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

