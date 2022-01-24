Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 179,469 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of American Tower worth $2,261,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $243.53 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.73.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.