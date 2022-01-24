Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 164,113 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Broadcom worth $3,197,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,412,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,150,416,000 after buying an additional 186,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $530.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $604.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

