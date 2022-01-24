Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,808 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $20,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.17. 3,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,329. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average is $129.53.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

