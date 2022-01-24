Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $94.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 170.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Gentherm by 258.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

