Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Genpact reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

G traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.32. 31,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,836. Genpact has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 336,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Genpact by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,933,000 after acquiring an additional 465,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genpact by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

