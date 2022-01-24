Generation Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Generation Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,017,554 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $128,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 50,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,995. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.14.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

