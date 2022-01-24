Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 162,923 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Generation Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 932,387 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 162,923 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 1.6% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $378,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $359.40. 3,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,843. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,537. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

