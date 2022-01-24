Generation Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,101 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for 2.6% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 3.13% of STERIS worth $636,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $222.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

