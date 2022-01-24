General Electric (GE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GE opened at $96.30 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.72. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

