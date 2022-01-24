Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $463.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $481.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $470.21.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $271.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Generac has a one year low of $243.21 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Generac by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Generac by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

