Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 23 ($0.31) target price on the stock.
Shares of GEM opened at GBX 17 ($0.23) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.58. Gemfields Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.25 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.50 ($0.24). The company has a market capitalization of £198.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
Gemfields Group Company Profile
