GB Group (LON:GBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $647.50

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 647.50 ($8.83) and last traded at GBX 649.62 ($8.86), with a volume of 131259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 666 ($9.09).

Several equities analysts have commented on GBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.96) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.92) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.96) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.67) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.75).

Get GB Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 731.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 824.61.

In other GB Group news, insider Nick Brown bought 12,388 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.77) per share, with a total value of £97,741.32 ($133,362.42). Also, insider David A. Rasche purchased 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.78) per share, with a total value of £29,726.82 ($40,560.54).

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.