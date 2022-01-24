GATX (GATX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. GATX’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $95.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $107.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.99.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.