Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Financial Survey

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Garrett Motion and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Innoviz Technologies N/A -309.34% -57.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and Innoviz Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 294.12 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Innoviz Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

