Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

