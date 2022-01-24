Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,154,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 112,099 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

