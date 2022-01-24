FY2022 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Walmart stock opened at $140.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $388.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

