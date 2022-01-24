FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Reduced by Analyst

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Mining in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

CS stock opened at C$6.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.37 and a 12 month high of C$6.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.44.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.