FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Cut by KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $24.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $25.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,989.00.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,378.40 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,662.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,769.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,026,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,397,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

