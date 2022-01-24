FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCB opened at $19.97 on Monday. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth $4,846,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.