FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
FVCB opened at $19.97 on Monday. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth $4,846,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
