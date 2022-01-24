Fund Evaluation Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,686 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $89.97 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.22.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.