Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.28. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 108,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.