Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.60

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,318,640.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after buying an additional 448,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.