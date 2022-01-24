Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) Insider Acquires A$10,000.50 in Stock

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) insider Mark Licciardo acquired 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$10,000.50 ($7,194.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Frontier Digital Ventures Company Profile

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investing and developing online classifieds business in emerging markets. The firm prefers to invest in property and automotive verticals and general classifieds/marketplace websites. Frontier Digital Ventures Limited was founded in May 2014 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with an additional office in Melbourne, Australia.

