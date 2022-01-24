Freicoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $72.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $419,824.66 and $72.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000151 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

