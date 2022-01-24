Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.30. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

Shares of FWRD opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 3,745.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Forward Air by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 92,322 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.