Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Up 4.5%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 5,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 440,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

FMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $532.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.27.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.