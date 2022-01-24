Float Protocol (BANK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Float Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on exchanges. Float Protocol has a market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.34 or 0.06623440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.55 or 1.00121161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Float Protocol Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Float Protocol Coin Trading

