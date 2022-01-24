Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. 49,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.