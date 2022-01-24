FirstService (TSE:FSV) Lifted to “Buy” at Raymond James

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$226.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV stock traded down C$7.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$192.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$237.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$234.90. The stock has a market cap of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$171.01 and a twelve month high of C$256.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 5.6999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$247.00, for a total transaction of C$3,532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,833,400. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$243.06, for a total transaction of C$267,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,291.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,961.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.