First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.28

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,455,000.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.