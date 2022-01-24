First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Bill.com worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 17.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $336,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $4,015,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $27,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.39.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $156.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day moving average is $252.54. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.