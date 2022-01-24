First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 40,734 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $29,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

ICE opened at $125.64 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.