First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 29,135 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $26,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

NYSE ED opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

