First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,370 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $25,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 29.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 232,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after buying an additional 48,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $264.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $268.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

