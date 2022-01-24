First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FM. CIBC decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.42.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$33.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$19.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.