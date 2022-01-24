First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AG. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.06.

NYSE:AG opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 0.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

