First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday.

FCCO stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.67. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

