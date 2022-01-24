First Bank (FRBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

