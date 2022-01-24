First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of First BanCorp. worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 94.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,001 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $18,802,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 404.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

FBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.