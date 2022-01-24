Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 144 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

