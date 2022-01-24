Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 789 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.29. The company had a trading volume of 175,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168,785. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.57.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

