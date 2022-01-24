Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 2,924 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.71. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $80.09 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

