Financial Council Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 3,651 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,651 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 48,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 123.7% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,613 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,165,998 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,174,478,000 after acquiring an additional 883,999 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $6,277,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 46.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.46.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.03 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.22 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

