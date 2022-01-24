Filecoin Price Down 37.3% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $18.39 or 0.00052328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $352.36 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00050093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.17 or 0.06916700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00056291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,074.10 or 0.99827296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 152,822,623 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.