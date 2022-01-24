Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

FATH opened at $10.24 on Monday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

