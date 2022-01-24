Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
FATH opened at $10.24 on Monday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.
