Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Fastly stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,996. Fastly has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,505 in the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

